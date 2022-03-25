US markets point higher as West vows more Russia sanctions

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street pointed toward gains when markets open Friday after Western governments promised new sanctions on Russia and President Vladimir Putin tried to prop up Moscow’s sinking ruble by threatening to require Europe to use it to pay for gas exports. Futures for the Dow Jones rose 0.3% while the same for the S&P 500 gained 0.4%. Shares in Asia mostly finished down while European markets were up at midday. Western leaders meeting Thursday in Brussels promised more sanctions that President Joe Biden said were meant to “increase the pain” on Putin, but no details of possible new penalties were released.