California grocery workers vote to authorize strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of central and Southern California grocery workers have voted to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains. About 47,000 workers at more than 500 Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores started voting last week and the results were announced Sunday. No strike date was immediately set and negotiations resume on Wednesday. The possible walkout would involve grocery clerks, meat cutters and other employees represented by seven locals of the United Food and Commercial Workers. Negotiations ended without agreement before the latest three-year contracts expired this month. The grocery chains didn’t immediately comment Sunday on the strike authorization.