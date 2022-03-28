A mixed start for stocks as crude oil prices fall sharply

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Monday as gains for some big technology companies are offset by weakness in energy stocks as crude oil prices fall sharply. The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%. Crude oil prices sank about 7% as China started to lock down Shanghai, its largest city and its financial center, to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Bond yields eased back after shooting higher this month.