Australia to increase spending on defense and security

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says his government will reveal an economic blueprint to increase spending on defense and national security while reducing household expenses. Frydenberg will on Tuesday reveal the government’s budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 with an eye to general elections due by May 21. With Russia at war with Ukraine and China’s military becoming more assertive, Frydenberg foreshadowed “further investments in defense and national security reflecting the challenges that we now face.” With inflation increasing in Australia and many parts of the world driven in part by higher oil prices, the government is expected to reduce its tax on gasoline.