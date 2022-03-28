Australia to spend more on defense, security in next budget

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the government’s upcoming budget will increase spending on defense and national security while reducing household expenses. Frydenberg will reveal the budget Tuesday for the fiscal year beginning July 1 with an eye to Australia’s general elections that are due by May 21. With Russia at war in Ukraine and China’s military becoming more assertive, Frydenberg foreshadowed “further investments in defense and national security reflecting the challenges that we now face.” With inflation increasing, in part because of higher oil prices, the government is expected to reduce its tax on gasoline. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government will be seeking a fourth three-year term in the next elections.