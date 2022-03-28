Bountiful wind, sun boost German renewable power this year

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s energy industry recorded about 25% more electricity generated from renewable sources in the first three months of the year compared with the same period last year thanks to unusually windy and sunny weather. Preliminary calculations released Monday indicate that Germany generated about 74.5 billion kilowatt hours of renewable power in the first quarter. Renewable energy provided about 54% of Germany’s energy needs in January and February. The German government has pledged to ramp up the use of solar and wind power as part of its plan to wean the country off Russian fossil fuels because of the war in Ukraine.