Stocks edge lower on Wall Street as crude oil prices slump

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks turned lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as crude oil prices slumped and bond yields fell. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Tesla jumped after saying it is considering another stock split. Technology stocks fell and weighed down the broader market. Energy companies had some of the biggest losses as crude oil prices sank about 5%. China started to lock down Shanghai, its largest city and financial center, to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Bond yields fell after shooting higher earlier this month.