Stocks turn mixed on Wall Street as crude oil prices slump

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stock indexes are mixed on Wall Street Monday afternoon as crude oil prices slump and bond yields fall. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% after wavering between gains and losses. Tesla jumped after saying it is considering another stock split. Banks and energy stocks fell and weighed down the market. Energy companies had some of the biggest losses as crude oil prices sank about 6%. China started to lock down Shanghai, its largest city and financial center, to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Bond yields fell after shooting higher earlier this month.