Stocks waver in muted trading as crude oil prices slump
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer
Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Monday in a muted start to the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. Tesla jumped after saying it is considering another stock split. Energy had some of the biggest losses as crude oil prices sank about 7%. China started to lock down Shanghai, its largest city and financial center, to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Bond yields eased back after shooting higher this month.