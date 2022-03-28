Wall Street eyes gains, oil falls as Shanghai locks down

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street was pointed toward gains before the market opens on Monday, while global shares mostly rose and oil prices fell after Shanghai went into a nine-day semi-lockdown. Futures for the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 each rose 0.2%. Adding to concern over the economic impact from the pandemic, Shanghai went into a nine-day semi-lockdown. With China’s economic growth already slowing, the extreme measure could worsen unemployment, sap consumer demand and further complicate already snarled global supply chains. Still, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher. In early European trading, Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.7%, Germany’s DAX jumped 2.1% and France’s CAC 40 added 1.8%.