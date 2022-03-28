Wall Street shakes off a midday slump and ends higher

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks shook off a midday slump and closed higher on Wall Street, though energy companies ended in the red as crude oil prices fell sharply. The S&P 500 ended 0.7% higher Monday, after being down as much as 0.6%. Tesla jumped 8% after saying it would seek shareholder approval to do another stock split. Crude oil prices sank 7%. China started to lock down Shanghai, its largest city and financial center, to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Bond yields fell after shooting higher earlier this month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.46%.