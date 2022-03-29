Energy agency: ‘Radical action’ needed to hit climate goals

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the International Renewable Energy Agency says “radical action” is needed to shift away from fossil fuels and ensure global warming doesn’t pass dangerous thresholds. The agency released a huge report Tuesday that says investments of $5.7 trillion in renewable energy are needed globally each year until 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. Currently fossil fuel emissions are going up, not down. IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera says the energy transition is “far from being on track.” His organization, which is based in Abu Dhabi, suggests that investments of $700 billion should be diverted away from the fossil fuel sector annually to avoid creating wells, pipelines and power plants that can’t be used anymore.