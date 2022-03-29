Google’s chief: focus on reliable information for Ukraine

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The CEO of Alphabet Inc. and Google, Sundar Pichai says the IT companies are focused on providing reliable information about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Pichai met with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw on Tuesday to discuss ways of aiding war-torn Ukraine. Pichai and Morawiecki also held a remote meeting with the prime minister of Slovenia and with a representative for the COVID-19-infected Czech premier. They stressed the information company’s key role in disseminating facts and countering Russia’s propaganda. Pichai also met with Poland’s NGO humanitarian organizations and teams of Ukrainian startups. Some 2.3 million Ukrainian refugees have sought safety in Poland since the Feb. 24 start of Russia’s invasion.