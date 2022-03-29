Skip to Content
Media measuring company Nielsen to be acquired in $16B deal

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer

Nielsen is being acquired for $16 billion, including debt, about a week after the media measurement company rejected a $9 billion offer. A group of private equity investors led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners will pay $28 for every outstanding Nielsen share. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year. It still needs approval from Nielsen shareholders and regulators. 

