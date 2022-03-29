UK police issue 20 fines over ‘partygate’ virus scandal

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are have issued 20 fines over parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff during coronavirus lockdowns, though Johnson has not received one yet. The Metropolitan Police force said it would not identify the recipients, though Johnson’s office has said it will reveal if he gets one. Dozens of politicians and officials have been investigated over allegations that the government flouted the coronavirus social gathering rules that it imposed on the country during the pandemic. Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, but is alleged to have been at several of the events. Opponents and some members of the governing Conservative Party have said that Johnson should resign if he is fined.