US, world shares higher as Russia-Ukraine peace talks resume

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets headed higher in premarket trading on Tuesday as another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine got underway. On Wall Street, the futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials gained 0.6%, and global shares rose while crude oil prices fell again after sinking 7% on Monday. Markets remain unsettled as investors try to gauge what’s next for inflation and the global economy as the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continue to play out. Shares in Asia and Europe jumped while both U.S. crude and Brent crude prices declined by more than 3%.