Wall Street opens higher as talks on Ukraine progress

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as talks on ending the war in Ukraine showed signs of progress. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% in the early going, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Technology companies were doing especially well, sending the Nasdaq composite up 1.4%. Energy stocks were lagging behind again as oil prices sank another 6%, sending the price of benchmark U.S. crude back below $100 a barrel. Treasury yields edged lower again. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.41%. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.