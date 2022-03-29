World shares higher as Russia-Ukraine peace talks resume

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mostly higher as another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine resumes in Turkey. Markets rose in most major markets except Shanghai. Crude oil prices rebounded after sinking 7% on Monday. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 0.7% higher. Tesla jumped 8% after saying it would seek shareholder approval to do another stock split. Bond yields fell after shooting higher earlier this month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.46%. Trading has remained choppy as investors try to gauge what’s next for inflation and the global economy as the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine evolve.