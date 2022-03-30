Germany warns on Russian gas, Poland to end oil imports

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Austria have activated early warning plans amid concerns that Moscow could cut natural gas deliveries. Together with France, they also urged consumers to conserve energy. Poland announced steps to end all Russian oil imports by year’s end. The moves are fresh signs of how Russia’s war in Ukraine is affecting Europe’s energy security. European countries have rejected a demand by Russia that energy supplies should be paid in rubles. They fear this could undermine sanctions on Russia. German officials said Chancellor Olaf Scholz received assurances later Wednesday from Russian President Vladimir Putin that European companies can continue to pay in euros after a new law takes effect Friday. Scholz’s office says he’s seeking further details.