Global stocks mixed as Ukraine talks appear to progress

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — European markets have opened lower and Asian stocks advanced as investors saw signs of possible progress in talks on ending Russia’s war on Ukraine. London and Frankfurt declined. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney gained while Tokyo retreated. Oil prices rose more than $2 per barrel. Wall Street futures were lower after U.S. stocks rose the previous day following Russia’s announcement it would scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and another northern city. Japanese stocks fell after the government reported February retail spending declined more than expected. Markets also have been on edge about higher U.S. interest rates.