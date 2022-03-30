Grassroots labor group takes on Amazon in NYC union fight

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — An independent group formed by former and current Amazon workers is trying to unionize a company warehouse in New York City. If successful, the effort at the Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island could lead to the first unionized Amazon facility in the U.S. Workers will determine whether or not they want to form a union, with the vote count expected to begin as soon as Thursday. A separate union effort is currently underway in Alabama. In New York, the nascent Amazon Labor Union has led the charge in a fierce labor fight against the nation’s second-largest private employer, which is making every effort to keep organized labor out.