Growth slows for endangered Mexican gray wolf population

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — There are now more Mexican gray wolves roaming the southwestern U.S. than at any time since the federal government started reintroducing the endangered species of predators. Results of the latest annual Mexican gray wolf survey show there are at least 196 in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. That marks the sixth straight year that wolf’s numbers have increased. But U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said Wednesday that the wolves’ population growth over the last year was tempered by higher than average pup mortality. Fewer pups survived through the end of the year in 2021, but there were more breeding pairs recorded.