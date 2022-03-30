Los Angeles ends its business vaccine verification mandate

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has voted to end its mandate for many indoor businesses and operators of large outdoor events to verify that customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The measure received enough votes Wednesday to pass as an urgency measure so it can take effect quickly after it receives the mayor’s signature and is published by the city clerk. It’s not immediately clear how quickly that would happen, but officials say the verification ordinance will not be enforced in the meantime. The move comes as states, counties and cities across are seeking to return a sense of normalcy after two years of pandemic restrictions.