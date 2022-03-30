Poland to end all Russian oil imports; Germany warns on gas

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government says it’s taking steps to cut Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 as Germany triggered an early warning level for natural gas supplies amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday that Poland has already largely reduced its dependence on Russian oil. Morawiecki told a news conference that Poland was launching the most radical plan among European nations to wean off Russian energy sources. Poland said Tuesday it was banning imports of Russian coal.