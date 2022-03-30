Poland to end Russian oil imports; Germany warns on gas

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and FRANK JORDANS

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has announced steps to end all Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 as Germany issued a warning over natural gas supplies. The German government also called on consumers to conserve energy in a sign of escalating economic tensions in Europe over Russia’s war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday that Poland has already largely reduced its dependence on Russian oil. Morawiecki told a news conference that Poland was launching the most radical plan among European nations to wean off Russian energy sources. Poland said Tuesday it was banning imports of Russian coal.