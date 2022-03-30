Refugees doubt Russia will end war as 4 million have fled

By BASSAM HATOUM and JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. The release of the figure Wednesday is a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. It came as Moscow kept up its attacks even in places where it had vowed to ease its military operations. Several refugees interviewed at the Polish border with Ukraine said they believed said there was no reason to believe Russia’s announcement that it would reduce military activity near Kyiv and elsewhere given what’s happening on the ground. They echoed the feelings of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who also voiced skepticism of the Russian promises.