Stock indexes slip on Wall Street following 4 straight gains

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday following four straight days of gains for major U.S. indexes. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%. Technology stocks were among the biggest weights on the broader market. Energy stocks rose along with oil prices. Bond yields fell. European markets were lower while Asian stocks advanced. The Commerce Department reported that the U.S. economy grew 6.9% at an annual pace from October through December, slower than previous estimates.