Stocks fall, breaking a 4-day winning streak on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Wednesday, breaking a four-day winning streak but keeping major indexes in the green so far for the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%. The Nasdaq fell 1.2% as technology stocks fell more than the rest of the market. Energy stocks rose along with oil prices. Markets have been rising this week as talks between Russia and Ukraine seemed to show progress, but the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine remain highly uncertain. Treasury yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.35%.