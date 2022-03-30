Wall Street opens lower as government revises 4Q growth

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is opening lower, giving back some of its solid day-earlier gains, when investors rallied on news of possible progress in ending Russia’s war on Ukraine. The S&P 500 is 0.3% lower in the opening minutes, with consumer goods companies and the technology sector weighing most heavily on the index. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average are also headed lower. European stocks are also down. New data from the Commerce Department Wednesday showed the U.S. economy grew 6.9% at an annual pace from October through December, slower than previous estimates.