Asian shares slip as Japan ‘tankan’ shows weaker outlook

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have mostly fallen as a resurgence of Russian attacks dashed hopes for any quick end to the war in Ukraine. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong but surged in Shanghai. A closely watched quarterly gauge of business sentiment in Japan called the “tankan,” carried out by the Bank of Japan, found the benchmark indicator for large manufacturers dropped for the first time in seven quarters. Shares in electronics and energy giant Toshiba Corp. jumped nearly 7% on news that Bain Capital might make an offer to acquire the company and take it private. Toshiba said it was not involved in any such talks. A late slump left stocks lower on Wall Street.