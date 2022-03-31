China reopens 1 city as Shanghai lockdown enters 2nd phase

By KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Residents of eastern Shanghai hoping to emerge from a four-day lockdown have received bad news. Some will be confined to their homes for at least 10 more days. The announcement Thursday night was the latest wrinkle in the lockdown of China’s largest city as it struggles to eliminate an omicron-driven coronavirus outbreak. There was a bit of good news elsewhere in China amid the country’s largest COVID-19 outbreak since the initial one in 2020 that devastated the city of Wuhan. Authorities announced the lifting of a citywide lockdown in Jilin. Residents will be allowed to move about freely starting Friday for the first time in more than three weeks.