Egypt, Norway to work together on clean energy projects

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and Norway have signed an agreement for several projects to enhance their cooperation in developing renewable energy. Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said at a Thursday press briefing in Cairo that Norway’s leading clean energy producer had signed several agreements with the Egyptian government. Shortly before the briefing, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly attended the singing ceremony between representatives of Egypt’s Sovereign Fund, the Norwegian Norfund and Scatec company. That’s according to a Cabinet statement. The agreement envisages several projects for the production of renewable energy, green hydrogen and the building of a green infrastructure in African countries.