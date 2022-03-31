Global stocks fall after China manufacturing weakens

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are lower after Chinese manufacturing weakened and Russian shelling around Ukraine’s capital shook hopes of progress in peace talks. London, Shanghai, Paris and Tokyo declined while Frankfurt opened higher. Oil fell nearly $5 per barrel in New York but stayed above $100. The S&P 500 future was 0.1% higher a day after Wall Street’s benchmark fell on weaker U.S. economic growth. An index of Chinese manufacturing activity fell to a five-month low after much of Shanghai and two smaller industrial cities were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks. Markets were rattled by Russian shelling near Kyiv and another city after Moscow said it would scale back operations there to promote trust.