Kremlin demands rubles for gas, leaves currency loophole

By FRANCES D’EMILIO and GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree demanding payment for natural gas in rubles but appeared to temper the order by allowing dollar and euro payments through a designated bank. It got a cautious reception Thursday from European leaders who insist payment will remain in euros and dollars and want to see the fine print of how the decree will be implemented. A Kremlin decree published by state media says “unfriendly countries” can continue to pay for natural gas in foreign currency through a Russian bank that will convert the money into rubles. Putin talked tougher, saying Russia will start accepting ruble payments Friday and contracts will be stopped if buyers don’t agree to the new conditions.