Native Hawaiian hula teacher will appear on US quarters

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — The late Native Hawaiian hula teacher Edith Kanaka’ole is among five women who will be individually featured on U.S. quarters next year as part of a program that depicts notable women on the coin. The U.S. Mint says the other side of each quarter will show George Washington. The U.S. Mint says Kanaka’ole rescued aspects of Hawaiian history, customs and traditions that were disappearing due to the cultural bigotry. She died in 1978. Other women appearing on the quarter next year include Bessie Coleman, the first African American and first Native American woman pilot, and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.