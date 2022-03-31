OPEC likely to stick to modest oil boost despite war jitters

LONDON (AP) — It’s decision time again for the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries. The expectations are for only a modest increase Thursday. That won’t do much to lower high oil prices that are fueling inflation and rising prices at the pump. Expensive oil is also helping cushion the impact of Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Russia is the world’s largest oil exporter, with 12% of world supply. But key members of the OPEC oil producers’ cartel like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates say Thursday’s meeting isn’t about the war, just stable oil prices worldwide.