Pandemic propels Walgreens in 2Q but impact expected to fade

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

A surge in demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines helped Walgreens deliver a better second quarter than Wall Street expected. But that boost from the ongoing pandemic isn’t expected to last, and the drugstore chain said Thursday that it was maintaining its 2022 outlook. Company leaders also told analysts that Walgreens’ big shift into delivering more care was too new to see measurable growth yet in prescriptions or customer store visits. The company is adding primary care clinics to many stores to help customers manage their health. Walgreens shares fell deeper than the broader market in late-morning trading.