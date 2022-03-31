Sri Lankans protest near president’s residence

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka police fired tear gas and a water canon to disperse several hundred people protesting near the private residence of the country’s president. The people had gathered Thursday to protest the economic hardships faced by them. Protestors shouted slogans condemning the long power cuts and shortages of essentials. The demonstrated along the roads leading to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s private residence at Mirihana, on the outskirt of the capital Colombo. A foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to a shortage of essential goods such as fuel and cooking gas, and power cuts now last up to 13 hours a day. The country’s struggle to pay for imports has caused shortages of medicine, fuel, milk powder, cooking gas and other essentials.