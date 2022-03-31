UN chief names panel to probe companies’ climate efforts

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations has announced the appointment of an expert panel to scrutinize companies’ efforts to curb climate change. Businesses have made a flurry of pledges in recent years to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in line with growing consumer expectations for greener processes. But environmental campaigners say many such plans are at best unclear, and at worst a veil for companies’ polluting practices. The 16-member panel includes scientists, finance experts and former government officials. It will be chaired by Canada’s former environment minister, Catherine McKenna.