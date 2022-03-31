US stocks uneven after China manufacturing weakens

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets were uneven in premarket trading Thursday, while global markets fell after Chinese manufacturing weakened and Russian shelling around Ukraine’s capital shook hopes for progress in peace talks. On Wall Street, futures for the Dow Industrials ticked down about 0.1% while the same for the benchmark S&P 500 index wavered between small gains and losses a day after falling on weaker-than-forecast U.S. economic growth. Oil fell more than $5 per barrel in New York following reports President Joe Biden would release U.S. reserves to cool surging prices amid anxiety about possible disruption to Russian supplies. Shares in Europe followed Asian markets lower.