Food convoy heads to Ethiopia’s Tigray, 1st since December

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — A convoy of trucks carrying food aid has entered territory controlled by fighters loyal to the fugitive leaders of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the first humanitarian convoy to do so since Dec. 14. The United Nations World Food Program said the arrival of the trucks on Friday came eight days after Ethiopia’s federal government declared an immediate humanitarian truce. The U.N. agency says on Twitter that “WFP-led convoys to Tigray are back on the road & making steady progress.” The U.N. estimates that 90% of Tigray’s 6 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.