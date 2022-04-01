Global shares mixed as Japan ‘tankan’ shows weaker outlook

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are trading mixed as a resurgence of Russian attacks dashes hopes for any quick end to the war in Ukraine. Paris, London and Frankfurt advanced after a mixed day of trading in Asia. A closely watched quarterly gauge of business sentiment in Japan called the “tankan,” carried out by the Bank of Japan, found the benchmark indicator for large manufacturers dropped for the first time in seven quarters. Shares in electronics and energy giant Toshiba jumped nearly 7% on news Bain Capital might acquire it and take it private. Toshiba said it was not involved in such talks.