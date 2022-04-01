Stocks hold steady, Treasury yields soar after jobs data

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are holding steady on Wall Street Friday while Treasury yields soar, after a healthy report on the U.S. job market strengthened expectations for coming interest-rate hikes. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in morning trading after flitting between small gains and losses. The index could clinch its first three-week winning streak since November. The two-year Treasury yield approached its highest level in more than three years after a report showed the labor market remained strong in February. It again topped the 10-year yield, an unusual even that’s historically been an ominous sign for the economy.