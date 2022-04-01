Wall Street opens higher as U.S. adds another 431,000 jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are starting the second quarter with slight gains after the government reported another month of robust hiring. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite are heading toward gains for the week; the Dow Jones Industrial Average is also up Friday but still on track for a weekly decline. A resurgence of Russian attacks dashed hopes for a cessation of widespread violence in Ukraine. The Labor Department said the U.S. added 431,000 jobs last month, a resilient showing amid the highest inflation in four decades. U.S. crude oil dipped below $100 a barrel. Shares in Asia were mixed, while European benchmarks gained. Yields are rising.