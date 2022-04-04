10,000 health workers sent to help control Shanghai outbreak

By KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China has sent more than 10,000 health workers to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff. They are struggling to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak in China’s largest city. Shanghai is conducting mass testing of its 25 million residents as what was supposed to be a two-phase lockdown entered its second week. The lockdown has sparked numerous complaints, from food shortages to limited staff and facilities at hastily constructed isolation sites. A health official also acknowledged that a child who tests positive may be separated from parents who test negative. China reported more than 13,000 new cases Monday, with about 9,000 of them in Shanghai. Most people had no symptoms, but China’s zero-tolerance policy requires anyone who tests positive to be isolated.