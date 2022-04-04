Easter delays for UK travelers as COVID cancels flights

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British travelers going abroad for the Easter holidays faced disruptions Monday as two main carriers, British Airways and easyJet, canceled dozens of flights due to staff shortages related to soaring cases of COVID-19 in the U.K. Budget carrier easyJet grounded 62 flights scheduled for Monday after canceling at least 222 flights over the weekend. British Airways said some three dozen out of its 115 flights canceled Monday were due to pandemic-related problems. An easyJet spokesman said it is “experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.” The Easter school holidays, which start this week, are the first time many families in Britain have booked trips abroad after two years of restrictions, but COVID-19 cases across the U.K. have soared again.