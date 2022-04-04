Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and NEBI QENA

Associated Press

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response to the alleged atrocities, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country’s east. Germany’s defense minister suggested the European Union discuss a ban on Russian gas imports, but more senior officials indicated an immediate boycott was not possible. That’s a sign that leaders could struggle in the short-term to ramp up already severe sanctions on Russia. Ukrainian officials said bodies of 410 civilians were found in towns around the capital. The images of battered bodies unleashed a wave of outrage that could signal a turning point in the war.