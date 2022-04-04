Stocks close higher, Twitter soars on news of Musk stake

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday with help from big technology and communications stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq rose 1.9%. Twitter soared 27% following a big investment in the company from Tesla’s Elon Musk. The gains in technology companies helped offset weakness in other parts of the market. Details are emerging of what appears to be deliberate killings of civilians by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, raising the possibility of more sanctions. U.S. crude oil prices rose 4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.41%.