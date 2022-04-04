Stocks gain ground, Twitter soars on news of Musk stake

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Big technology and communications stocks made solid gains and helped lift the broader market in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Twitter soared on a big investment from Tesla’s Elon Musk. There were more stocks losing ground than making gains within the benchmark S&P 500, but solid gains from technology stocks and big communications companies helped temper losses elsewhere. Details are emerging of what appears to be deliberate killings of civilians by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, raising the possibility of more sanctions.