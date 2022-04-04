Stocks trade mixed, Twitter soars on news of Musk stake

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors tried to anticipate whether Russia could face even stricter economic sanctions, while Twitter soared on a big investment from Tesla’s Elon Musk. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq rose 1%. There were more stocks losing ground than making gains within the benchmark S&P 500, but solid gains from technology stocks and big communications companies helped temper losses elsewhere. Details are emerging of what appears to be deliberate killings of civilians by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, raising the possibility of more sanctions.